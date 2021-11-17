Manchester United could pay signing on fee of €10-12m to snap up superstar midfielder: Reports 

Manchester United will have to pay a €10-12 million signing bonus to Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria if they want to recruit him on a free transfer in the summer. That's according to Andreas Böni, the deputy editor-in-chief of Blick, who has been following the situation around the midfielder as speculation regarding his future grows.

Zakaria's contract with Gladbach expires in the summer, and he appears to be on the verge of leaving the club. His efforts for the German team have garnered him high praise, and he is expected to join one of the major European clubs.

Manchester United are one of them, with multiple reports in the previous week placing them in the running for his signature. They were said to be 'monitoring' the midfielder earlier this month, and it was reported today that they have made a 'fresh contact' to capture him when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Manchester United are planning to sign Denis Zakaria for free next summer

Denis Zakaria

Signing him on a free transfer would save them a significant amount of money in transfer fees, but Böni has cautioned that any interested parties, such as Manchester United, will have to provide a big signing on bonus to obtain him. He told Blick that he estimates Zakaria's market value to be between $30 and $40 million.

“His contract with Gladbach expires in the summer. The clubs save that and can reinvest it. That’s how they try to lure the players. If you hear around in the scene, there will be 10-12 million euros in cash with a good contract over the years, which will make up for it. One saves 30-40 million!”

“The way he is playing at the moment, it’s very unlikely Gladbach will keep him. They would have to offer something similar. But they have been hit by Corona. Whether that gives them the money to extend the contract is questionable. They have Florian Neuhaus, a player in the backfield who can replace him quickly. It’s more realistic that they try to sell him in the winter to see money.”

