"Manchester United would be the perfect team" - Harry Kane urged to quit Tottenham and make Red Devils move

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Harry Kane should join Manchester United if he decides to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane broke into Spurs' first team back in 2013 and has been indispensable to the London club. The Englishman has netted goals for fun and helped his side put together multiple top-four finishes, even helping them make the UEFA Champions League final in 2019.

However, Kane is yet to win a title with Tottenham. He has repeatedly voiced his ambition to fight for the biggest trophies available, but hasn't been able to accomplish that with his current club.

Agbonlahor believes the Spurs talisman could look to jump ship if Tottenham finish the 2022-23 season without winning any silverware. He tipped Manchester United to be a good fit for Kane and told Football Insider:

“I actually do think that it might come to the stage at the end of the season, if he hasn’t won anything, that Harry Kane says ‘The joke’s over, I’m gone. I love the chance to get the goal record but the one I want is trophies.’”

The former footballer continued:

“He might even look to go somewhere in England, Man United would be the perfect team for Harry Kane to go and play in.”

Agbonlahor added that Kane and his strike partner Son Heung-min have had to carry the entire offensive load for Spurs with little support from their teammates. He believes this will cause some frustration for the Englishman and said:

“He will be frustrated. I feel like Harry Kane has to graft for a goal at the moment. There’s a lack of support and him and Son have to do wonders. To get a goal, they have to do something wonderful themselves. I feel like it shouldn’t be like that.”

Kane is notably into the final two years of his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

In his time with Tottenham Hotspur, the striker has scored 259 goals in 405 matches across all competitions, while laying out 62 assists. 193 of those strikes have come in the Premier League, with many tipping Kane to beat Alan Shearer's all-time goalscoring record of 260 goals in due course.

Manchester United could need a clinical striker in the summer

Manchester United have been linked with Harry Kane previously, but a move never really came close to materializing.

Should the Red Devils decide to go after the Tottenham Hotspur star, they will undoubtedly have to pay a hefty transfer fee. At the same time, however, Kane would satisfy one of their most important needs.

Sky Bet @SkyBet



But Harry Kane is still the most clinical striker in North London #NLD #ARSTOT Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running for Arsenal this seasonBut Harry Kane is still the most clinical striker in North London Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running for Arsenal this season ⚽️But Harry Kane is still the most clinical striker in North London 🎯 #NLD #ARSTOT https://t.co/Lpyr1zxMjQ

Manchester United have evidently improved in their short time under Erik ten Hag, but have struggled to finish off their chances, often having to grind out a win. Cristiano Ronaldo's age and fit in Ten Hag's system have been in question and he will also be out of contract in the summer.

Marcus Rashford has not been clinical enough while Jadon Sancho and Antony are more skilled at creation than finishing.

Consequently, Manchester United could try to sign a striker in January or in the summer. Kane would certainly offer them the cutting edge they need upfront, but Spurs are unlikely to let him go on the cheap, even if he has only a single year left on his deal.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes