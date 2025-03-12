Manchester United could permanently lose Marcus Rashford for surprise fee as fresh detail comes to light: Reports

Manchester United could lose Marcus Rashford for a paltry sum of £20 million to Aston Villa in the summer, as per a report from Daily Mail. The England international is on loan at the Premier League side after falling out of favor at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim.

One of the highest earners and biggest names at Manchester United, Rashford struggled through a dip in form that saw him score 15 times in his last 67 games for the club. The 27-year-old quickly fell out of the plans of coach Ruben Amorim after his appointment in November, and was frozen out of the squad from mid-December.

Daily Mail reports that a clause exists in his contract that will see Marcus Rashford free to leave the club permanently if a £20 million fee is paid. It is unclear, however, whether this clause is specific to his loan club, or this is the club's valuation of the forward for a summer move.

Rashford attracted interest from multiple European sides, including AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and a host of others before moving to Aston Villa. The forward has enjoyed a resurgence under Unai Emery at Villa Park, playing with renewed belief and vigor after leaving his boyhood club.

Aston Villa will surely be interested in doing business for Rashford at £20 million, seeing as they have shown a great deal of ambition in recent years. Villa have signed Marco Asensio, Donyell Malen, Axel Disasi, and several others from top clubs in recent times.

Manchester United supremo expresses delight at Marcus Rashford form on loan

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has expressed his satisfaction at the level shown by Marcus Rashford at Aston Villa. The 27-year-old was frozen out at his boyhood club before joining the Premier League side on loan in the January transfer window.

Speaking with the BBC, Ratfcliffe pointed out that he is pleased with how Rashford is getting along at the Midlands club. He acknowledged the forward's talent and pointed out that things did not work out for him at Manchester United in recent times.

“He’s moved out of Manchester and maybe that’s a good thing for him. I am very pleased he is doing well. It’s good to see because he has got tremendous talent, but for whatever reason it wasn’t working in Manchester for the past couple of seasons. But he is a very talented footballer, Rashford," he said via The Standard.

Marcus Rashford has played on the left wing and as part of a front two for Unai Emery since arriving at Villa Park. He has contributed three assists in eight appearances for the side, including two in the comeback win over Chelsea last month.

