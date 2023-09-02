"Manchester United and player give final green light" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Mason Greenwood is set to join La Liga club

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Mason Greenwood and Manchester United have given the green light for the player to move to La Liga side Getafe. Greenwood is set to return to professional football after a prolonged hiatus.

The 21-year-old has been out of action since he was accused of controlling and coercive behavior, attempted rape, and sexual assault by his partner Harrie Robson. The Crown Prosecution Court, however, has freed the player of all of those charges. Greenwood is now free to play football again.

United made a U-turn in their decision over the player and he looked set for a move away. He was heavily linked with a transfer to Lazio, which didn't materialize. Greenwood will now write the next chapter of his career in La Liga with Getafe. Romano's took to social media to write (via Twitter):

"Mason Greenwood to Getafe, deal now sealed and signed! Manchester United and player give final green light. Deal with Lazio collapsed, Getafe sign Greenwood."

Gareth Southgate speaks about ex-Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood's international future

Mason Greenwood has so far represented England once at the international level. However, the player, who is now on his way out of Manchester United, remains a talented one.

His prodigious talent was on display during the growth process at the Red Devils' academies. The player also scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 matches for the senior team.

Speaking about Greenwood's international future, Gareth Southgate recently said (via SportBIBLE):

"It's clearly a very complex case and at the moment, he isn't playing football, so it isn't a consideration for us. It's hypothetical [whether he could play again for England]. I think it's a topic that whatever I say, I could give you a nuanced answer, but it will be used in a less nuanced fashion, frankly."

Greenwood will now look to prove that despite his prolonged absence from the pitch, his abilities haven't waned. Fans will keep an eye on how the Englishman performs at Getafe.