"Manchester United does not have a player like him" - 2022 FIFA World Cup winner heaps praises on Red Devils star

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has heaped praises on Argentina teammate and Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez after his impressive end to the 2023-24 season. The Argentine center-back starred for the Red Devils as they beat Manchester City 2-1 in the final of the FA Cup.

Former Ajax man Martinez followed Erik ten Hag to England and quickly established himself as one of the finest central defenders in the division. His performance for the Red Devils in his debut season saw him named in the Argentina squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tottenham vice-captain Cristian Romero spoke about the impact of Martinez, who is his roommate in the national team, in an interview on Como Te Va, a television program. He praised him as being irreplaceable for Manchester United and hailed his impact on the English side:

"It is an example, he had a season with many injuries and never lowered his arms, He came back and they played a great game. Manchester United does not have a player like him."

Lisandro Martinez missed a chunk of the season with a number of injuries, only returning to full fitness in the final weeks of the campaign. The 26-year-old played just 11 times in the Premier League and three times in cup competitions, one of which was the FA Cup final.

Martinez was largely responsible for keeping Erling Haaland quiet throughout his time on the pitch. The Argentine star featured for 73 minutes before leaving the pitch with a cramp, but he had done more than enough to help his team claim a 2-1 win.

In recognition of his quality and ability, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has named him in La Albiceleste's squad for the Copa America. He will look to help his country retain the title they won in Brazil three years ago.

Manchester United set to miss out on target over transfer valuation - Reports

Manchester United are prepared to end their pursuit of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite after the Toffees slapped a £75 million price tag on him. The Red Devils are in the market for a couple of center-backs as they are prepared for a revamp of their rearguard.

With Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans set to leave the club for free and Lisandro Martinez struggling with injuries, Manchester United have a gap at the back. They showed an interest in Branthwaite, who ESPN reports to have a huge price tag from Everton.

The Red Devils may have to turn to alternative targets, including Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah, to strengthen their defense this summer. They will also look to sign a left-sided center-back to provide cover for Martinez ahead of next season.