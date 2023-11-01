Manchester United players fear Ten Hag's approach is disrupting squad harmony and togetherness at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United players are reportedly concerned that Erik ten Hag's approach is harming the squad and their performances.

A report from the Daily Mail claims that the Dutch tactician's handling of certain players and his general approach are affecting the team's morale. The Red Devils recently suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Manchester City on Sunday (October 29).

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag didn't hesitate to blame his players for errors in the match. He said (via Metro):

"Our game plan in the first half - we were very disciplined, then you see how successful you can be. But in the second half, for the second goal we made a mistake. We made a wrong decision by going up to the keeper [Ederson] in the wrong moment and not recovering quick."

"Then they get into the game, they get power in the midfield, they can switch the play, players coming in the wrong positions and they score a great goal. But it started with us making a wrong decision - not having our shape, then they will outplay you."

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara also criticised the manager for his treatment of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Ten Hag claimed that the player was left out of the club's matchday squad in the 3-1 loss to Arsenal on September 3 for his poor performances in training. Sancho hit back stating the same to be untrue and has failed to appear for his side since the incident.

Speaking about Sancho, who was separated from the rest of the squad and asked to train alone, O'Hara said (via Team Talk):

"I think it’s disgusting what they’re doing to him."

Amid these issues, the Red Devils continue to struggle in the Premier League and are currently placed eighth with 15 points.

Jadon Sancho believes reconciliation with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United is not impossible - Reports

Jadon Sancho for Manchester United (via Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho may still have a future at Manchester United after reports emerged claiming that a reconciliation with manager Erik ten Hag is possible amid their ongoing feud (via Goal).

The England international has appeared only thrice this season, racking up a total playing time of just 76 minutes. Owing to his public fallout with Ten Hag, the 23-year-old winger has been linked with moves away to Barcelona, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund in January.

However, the aforementioned report claims that Sancho could still better his underwhelming career at Old Trafford since joining in 2021 for £73 million. He's managed just 12 goals and six assists from 82 appearances for the Red Devils.

It remains to be seen whether middle ground can be reached between Ten Hag and the player.