Manchester United players: Full list of squad for Champions League and Premier League

Manchester United are back in action later tonight when they face Atalanta in their Champions League Group F clash at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently on a worrying run of form and slumped to a 4-2 defeat against Leicester City in their last outing.

Including the shock defeat by the Foxes, Manchester United have lost three of their last five games in all competitions. Notably, the only win during their torrid run of form came against Villarreal in the Champions League. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be the match-winner on the night as he netted a stoppage-time winner over the La Liga club.

Despite the win, Manchester United are still in third-place in Group F of the Champions League. The Red Devils succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat against BSC Young Boys in their opening game and now face Atalanta, who are unbeaten in the Champions League this term.

Ahead of their meeting with the Serie A club, Manchester United do not have a full strength squad to rely on. Raphael Varane is the most notable absentee among their ranks after the Frenchman picked up an injury during the international break.

Harry Maguire, who returned to action after an injury for the first time against Leicester last Saturday, did not look entirely convincing either. As such, it remains to be seen whether the Manchester United captain will start against Atalanta.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Marcus Rashford's goal vs. Leicester City was his 17th in the PL since the start of 2020.In that time period, he has played 3874 minutes - scoring 17 and assisting a further 12.On average, he has been involved in a goal every 134 minutes.So good to have him back. 🔴 Marcus Rashford's goal vs. Leicester City was his 17th in the PL since the start of 2020.In that time period, he has played 3874 minutes - scoring 17 and assisting a further 12.On average, he has been involved in a goal every 134 minutes.So good to have him back. 🔴 https://t.co/vdKQ3hwJVI

However, Marcus Rashford's return will be a boost for the hosts. The Englishman scored against Leicester City and will be keen to replicate a similar performance in his first Champions League outing of the season.

Full list of Manchester United players registered for Champions League

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Teden Mengi

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Amad Diallo, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga

Full list of Manchester United players registered for Premier League

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Lee Grant, Matej Kovar

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Teden Mengi

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Amad Diallo, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga, Shola Shoretire

