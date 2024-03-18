Manchester United players' stance on Mason Greenwood return emerges as Getafe loan spell edges closer to completion

The Manchester United players are reportedly happy to play alongside Mason Greenwood once the latter's loan spell at Getafe comes to an end in the summer.

According to The Sun, the attacker may face resistance from the club's supporters, although his teammates are willing to appear beside him. Greenwood left for Spain in September 2023 after criminal proceedings were dropped against him.

While on loan at Getafe, the 22-year-old attacker has scored eight goals and assisted five from 27 appearances across competitions. The news comes amid rumors linking the English forward with bigger clubs in Spain like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Of course, a move back to Old Trafford could see Greenwood challenge Rasmus Hojlund for the number nine position. Given that he's left-footed and more than comfortable playing out wide, the youngster could even be used on the right flank.

Antony has failed to lock down his place on that flank, with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford currently leading the pecking order amongst the wingers. Before his complications at Manchester United, Greenwood made 129 senior appearances across competitions after coming through the ranks at the club.

From those matches, he's bagged 35 goals and 12 assists but is yet to win a major trophy with the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag makes bold claim after Liverpool win

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his team can beat anyone after knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup with a 4-3 win on Sunday (March 17). The Red Devils showed grit and fight as they came back from a goal down on two occasions in this quarter-final and eventually nicked a 121st-minute winner.

However, Ten Hag's team haven't enjoyed the greatest of seasons and are sixth in the Premier League table, nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They were also knocked out of the Champions League following the group stage.

Speaking after their latest win, the Dutch coach said (via Sky Sports):

"This could be the moment where we get the belief, the energy that we can do amazing things. I think if we can beat Liverpool the way we did, we can beat anyone."

Manchester United travel to Brentford next on March 31 after the international break. The Bees enter this fixture winless in their last six Premier League outings and are 15th in the standings.