Manchester United players unhappy with the club's decision to join the European Super League - Reports

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is said to have faced some flak from the players for the club’s decision to join the European Super League.

It was announced late on Sunday that the European Super League will begin in August, with 12 initial clubs from England, Spain already confirming their presence in the competition.

A source has told Sport Mail that the Manchester United players first heard of the club’s decision to join the breakaway European Super League through the media.

This is said to have angered many of the squad members, and some of them felt it was unfair on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be thrown under the bus to answer the media regarding the decision.

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Woodward held emergency briefing with 'seriously unimpressed' Manchester United players at Carrington this morning.

- Some angered they found out about ESL via media

- Belief Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was thrown under bus & left to face presshttps://t.co/7XhdLCpDva — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) April 19, 2021

“Some of the players were seriously unimpressed,” a source told Dailymail.

“Not only that they were left to find out by the media about what had happened but that their manager was left to face the press when the owners had concocted this.

“Woodward attempted to appease them but the response was lukewarm at best. It hasn’t gone down well with many of them.”

Ed Woodward confident it’s the right decision by Manchester United

Even after letting their feelings be known, the players were told by Ed Woodward that moving to the European Super League by leaving the Champions League is the right decision, and serves the club's best interests.

Advertisement

While most of the players have remained tight-lipped even on social media, Bruno Fernandes was the first Manchester United player to come out and express his view.

The Portuguese shared Daniel Podence’s story with the caption “Dreams can’t be bought.”

Bruno Fernandes on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/TkAeFbgvKW — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 19, 2021

Since the announcement came out, several fans, former players and pundits have voiced their displeasure through social media.

It remains to be seen what happens now, as the clubs will have to figure out a way to pacify the rest of the teams in their respective leagues, their federations and associations.

The European Super League will bring in more revenue to the teams participating, but if they have miscalculated the fans’ reception and the long-term detrimental aspect of negative PR, then it could backfire, at least during the initial seasons.