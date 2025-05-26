Manchester United plot move for Wolverhampton star after sealing Matheus Cunha deal - Reports

Manchester United are plotting a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nelson Semedo. According to a report by FootballTransfers, United have now turned their attention to Semedo after signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves.
As per the report, Semedo is set to leave the club as a free agent this summer. The Wolves' skipper, who appeared 182 times for the club since joining from Barcelona for a €32 million move in 2020, was offered a four-year extension.
However, no such development took place, and the fans bid farewell to him at their last game yesterday (May 25) at the Molineux Stadium. His name was raised at Manchester United during the talks about Cunha, and the club sees him as a suitable option in the right-wing-back or right-midfield region, considering his experience and being a proven player in the Premier League.
Semedo, who recorded four assists in this Premier League edition, might be a perfect addition to the Red Devils' contingent as a cost-effective signing. Although no agreement has been laid on the table, the Old Trafford-based outfit's interest might escalate rapidly, with the club aiming for a resurgence under Ruben Amorim next season.
Manchester United boss shares strong message after last PL game
Manchester United ended their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, May 25. Youngster Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen got their names on the scoresheet to hand United their eleventh victory of the edition, helping them secure a 15th-place finish.
After the game, manager Ruben Amorim shared a message to the fans. According to The Guardian, the 40-year-old had pre-planned this event, where he would apologize to the fans over United's dismal season. During his speech, he did the same and also lauded the faithful for their support throughout the campaign. He said (via The Athletic):
"Now we have to make a choice or we stay stuck in the past because this season is in the past, its over. We fight each other, or we stick together and move forward. In my first three games in charge we had two victories and one draw, I said the storm is coming. Today, after this disaster season, I want to tell you — the good days are coming."
Manchester United's season is over, however, they will still play two games on their Asian tour. On Wednesday (May 28), they will face the ASEAN All-Stars at the Bukit Kalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Two days later, on Friday, they will take on the Hong Kong national football team at the Hong Kong Stadium.