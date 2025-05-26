Xabi Alonso addresses Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid in his first press conference as head coach amid transfer rumors

Real Madrid's new head coach Xabi Alonso has addressed Rodrygo's future in his first press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu. There is speculation over the future of the Brazil international, who is seemingly not getting the chance to play in his favorite left wing position with Los Blancos.

As a result, several articles have linked the attacker with a move to Arsenal in the summer. However, Alonso neither admitted or denied the departure of Rodrygo and said about the 24-year-old's future (via @MadridXtra):

"Rodrygo? He is a Real Madrid player. He is a spectacular player and we will need him."

Rodrygo has remained an integral part of the Real Madrid squad this season as well, making 50 appearances across competitions, bagging 13 goals and 10 assists. He's contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu till the summer of 2028, meaning that it will cost a fair bit to secure his services.

However, if the rumors about Arsenal are true, they are certainly going to be tempting for the player. The Gunners have show in recent years that they are capable of challenging for top honors like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Moreover, they do not have a sure shot starter on the left hand side, which allows Rodrgyo the opportunity to come to the Emirates and occupy this space.

New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso says he wants to deliver for the fans ahead of first season in charge

Xabi Alonso

New Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has kept the fans at the forefront of his priorities as he takes over a new role at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said in his presentation ceremony with the Spanish giants (via ESPN):

"We want to bring emotion and joy to the fans. We want those who come to the stadium to enjoy themselves, and those watching on television to say 'that's my Real Madrid.' If we manage to do that, we'll be an unstoppable force."

Carlo Ancelotti, who was manager for the 2024/25 campaign did not end the season too well, falling four points short of La Liga winners Barcelona in the end. They were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-final stage by Arsenal.

To make matters worse, Los Blancos were defeated by the Blaugrana in the Copa del Rey final as well. They still stand a chance of winning silverware this year, by claiming the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

