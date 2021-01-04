Reports - Manchester United are plotting a squad clear out in January

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to let go of six players during the January transfer window. United were expected to have a quiet winter transfer window but they are trying to create space in the squad and reduce their wage bill by getting rid of some of their fringe players.

According to the Sun, Sergio Romero, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard, Dan James, and Brandon Williams could all face the axe this month. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to build a Manchester United squad for the future but will need to reduce the number of players in his squad before doing so.

Sergio Romero has reportedly attracted interest from Brighton. The Argentine goalkeeper joined United in 2014 after an impressive showing for his country in the 2014 World Cup. Many believe that Romero has been treated unfairly by Manchester United during his time at the club but this has not diminished his market value.

Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have been linked with moves to Newcastle United. The veteran defenders have been left out of Manchester United's Premier League squad for the season and will need to leave the club in January if they want to find playing time.

Brandon Williams has also been deprived of regular football at Manchester United since the club signed Alex Telles in the summer. Williams was linked with a loan move to Southampton in the summer only for Solskjaer to reject the move. The Saints are reportedly ready to resume their pursuit of Williams in January

Manchester United could retain the services of Dan James

Dan James was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. The winger made a promising start to life at Manchester United at the beginning of last season. However, the Welshman was unable to maintain his good form and lost his place in United's starting XI to Mason Greenwood.

James has been a regular in the Manchester United dugout this season but has started a number of games for the club in recent weeks. This could be an indication that the pacey winger is viewed as a useful asset by the club, making a move away from the club in January unlikely.