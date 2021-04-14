Manchester United in pole position to sign former Arsenal star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper in the summer and have identified Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez as their top target. The Argentine shot-stopper has been in scintillating form for Aston Villa this season and is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United currently lead the race for the former Arsenal man. Reports suggest Aston Villa are expecting a 'monster' offer for the 28-year-old.

Emiliano Martinez joined Arsenal's youth set-up in 2010 before signing his first professional contract with the club in 2012. He spent the next seven seasons on loan at a number of clubs in various divisions of English football.

Martinez was finally given the chance to play regularly for Arsenal last season after Bernd Leno suffered a season-ending knee injury. Martinez was impressive in his 23 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions last year.

Emi Martinez's performances helped him gain the attention of a number of Premier League clubs. He signed for Aston Villa last summer in a deal worth £20 million, and has continued his good form in goal this season.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear in recent weeks that English goalkeeper Dean Henderson will be his first-choice keeper. The Norwegian will therefore sanction the sales of both David de Gea and Sergio Romero this summer.

The Red Devils will reportedly look to sign a top-quality goal-keeper to provide back-up to Dean Henderson. Aston Villa will, however, demand a fee at least double what they spent to sign Emi Martinez from Arsenal last summer, which could prove to be an obstacle for Manchester United.

Emiliano Martinez is unlikely to accept the role of second-choice keeper at Manchester United

Emi Martinez in Premier League action

Emiliano Martinez has managed to keep 14 clean-sheets in 30 appearances for Aston Villa this season, and is joint-second with Chelsea's Edouard Mendy behind Manchester City's Ederson in the standings for most clean-sheets.

The Argentine will be keen to play every single game and is unlikely to accept the role of second-choice keeper at Manchester United. A move to Old Trafford just to operate as Dean Henderson's understudy could be unappealing for Emi Martinez.