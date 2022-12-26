Manchester United prepare bid worth around £26 million to sign player - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid worth around £26 million to sign 19-year-old Malo Gusto from Ligue 1 side Lyon. The young defender has been impressive for the French club in recent seasons and has attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Gusto is known for his technical ability and impressive passing range, which has made him a key player for Lyon since making his professional debut against Saint-Etienne in January 2021.

United are in desperate need of reinforcements in almost every space on the field. Consistent injury concerns with senior defenders like Raphael Varane have forced manager Erik ten Hag to bring in more players in the winter transfer window.

Scott McTominay and Fred are also struggling to consistently perform at a high level. With these pressing issues plaguing the Red Devil’s consistency in the Premier League, Gusto would be a welcome addition to the squad, bringing youth and energy to the team.

The Dutch manager brought in Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez ahead of the 2022-23 season in a deal worth 57 million. The 24-year-old has been in exceptional form at Old Trafford since then.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a €30m move to sign Lyon's right-back Malo Gusto. Erik ten Hag wants competition for Dalot and the board have approved a deal to sign Gusto next month. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also interested.

The £26 million fee being reported for Gusto may seem steep for a player who is yet to fully establish himself at the top level, but the Premier League club is willing to take a risk on the talented teenager.

However, Gusto is not the only player that Manchester United are reportedly interested in, with the club also linked with moves for Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, and Cody Gakpo.

It remains to be seen whether Lyon will be willing to sell Gusto, but with the player's contract set to expire in 2023, they may be open to negotiating a deal.

According to former Portugal international Bruno Andrade, Manchester United are the only club willing to pay £30 dollars for Argentine player Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old, who currently plays for Portuguese club Benfica, has become one of the most talked about players ahead of the winter transfer window. He was part of the Argentina squad, which rewrote history after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fernandez is known for his technical ability and impressive passing range, making him a strong contender for a midfield role at Manchester United. The Red Devils are said to be in need of reinforcements in midfield and are reportedly confident that Fernandez has the potential to become a key player for the club.

