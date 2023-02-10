Manchester United are prepared to sign winter market loanee on permanent deal subject to one key condition - Reports

According to ESPN, Manchester United might look to make Marcel Sabitzer's loan move from Bayern Munich a permanent one. The Red Devils could take the step if the Austrian star manages to impress during his loan spell.

Sabitzer arrived at the club on the deadline day of the winter transfer window. After Christian Eriksen suffered an injury that ruled him out until April, United explored the market for the Dane's replacement.

Sabitzer, blessed with great ball control, an eye for a pass, and great shooting ability, fitted the bill perfectly for Erik ten Hag's requirements. With the player struggling to get regular minutes at Bayern, the Bavarians loaned him out.

However, there isn't any buy option in Sabitzer's loan deal. United could look to try and sign him on a permanent basis if the player proves his mettle before the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has already made two appearances for Manchester United. He was a starter for the team against Leeds United. Ten Hag's side were held to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag was happy with Manchester United superstar Jadon Sancho's performance

Jadon Sancho gave the world a reminder of his top-notch abilities with his goal against Leeds United. The former Borussia Dortmund superstar scored the equalizer after coming on as a substitute.

Sancho has endured a torrid few months physically and mentally. The Englishman, however, looks to be back on track. Ten Hag was delighted with the player's performance as well. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"I am happy. He is all the way back. We know he is a magnificent football player and he can definitely be, for our team, a big impact. Tonight, he had [that]. I think he can be consistent and have a great impact. But he has to work, every day, really hard, as we all [must]. In this moment, he is in a good mood. I think it will strengthen him, it will motivate him to even give more and then you will see you will get more."

The Dutch coach further said:

"Of course, like I said, he is a brilliant footballer and the second goal, I really enjoyed it, especially for him.”

