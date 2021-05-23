Manchester United preparing massive offer for Premier League star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly preparing an offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane that will see the striker be compensated for potentially handing in a transfer request. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also willing to include Anthony Martial as part of a player plus cash deal to bring Kane to Old Trafford.

According to The Times, Manchester City were initially tipped as favorites to land Harry Kane this summer but it is Manchester United who are prepared to make a mammoth offer for the England international.

Despite Edinson Cavani signing a contract extension with Manchester United last week, the club have not dropped their interest in Harry Kane. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his side are two or three signings away from challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is desperate to keep hold of Harry Kane this summer, but will be left powerless if the striker decides to submit a transfer request.

Kane has reportedly grown frustrated by Tottenham's inability to challenge for silverware, and is eager to join a club that will challenge for trophies as he approaches the peak of his football career.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a massive offer for Harry Kane that would see him receive compensation for any loss of earnings caused by submitting a transfer request at Tottenham. The Red Devils are also prepared to offer French striker Anthony Martial to Tottenham in exchange for the England forward.

Martial has scored just four goals in 22 appearances in the Premier League this season for Manchester United. The emergence of Mason Greenwood and the form of Edinson Cavani has led many to believe the Frenchman will be deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United could drop interest in Jadon Sancho if they sign Harry Kane this summer

Harry Kane is valued at £150 million by Tottenham Hotspur. The potential signing of Harry Kane is likely to deplete most of Manchester United's transfer budget this summer.

Harry Kane's arrival at Old Trafford could also probably force Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to play Mason Greenwood as a winger rather than groom him to be a striker next season.

If Manchester United do sign Harry Kane, they may use the remainder of their transfer budget to sign a centre-back and a defensive midfielder.