Manchester United are reportedly preparing to offer Bruno Fernandes a new £200,000-per-week contract, doubling the midfielder's wages. According to the Mirror, United are going to reward the Portuguese midfielder for his performances on the pitch just under a year after he joined the club.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth £47 million in January this year. Fernandes has almost single-handedly changed United's fortunes since joining the club, guiding them to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season.

After the lockdown disrupted last season's Premier League campaign, Fernandes returned to finish the season in style and was awarded the fan's player of the year award despite playing only half the season.

Fernandes has also won two Premier League player of the Month awards for February and June 2020, which goes to show the impact he has had on Manchester United and the Premier League during his short time in England.

Fernandes has recorded an astonishing 22 goals and 14 assists from 37 matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The 26-year-old is just eleven months into a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Red Devils and this new agreement will allow him to extend his deal for a further 12 months.

Some of the bigger earners in the club such as Paul Pogba and David de Gea are currently earning north of £300,000-per-week. Whereas Bruno Fernandes is currently on a £100,000-per-week contract, the same as some of the fringe players in the club likes Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson.

Manchester United are, however, willing to offer Bruno Fernandes double his current salary, as they look to stick to the strict wage structure that they have been trying to implement at the club in recent months.

United view Fernandes as a key element for their squad moving forward and want to keep him happy despite their inconsistence in both the Champions League and the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer views Fernandes as the player around whom he can build his Manchester United squad for the future.

Fernandes has been leading by example this season, scoring seven goals and registering three assists from nine matches in the Premier League. He continued his good form on Saturday night providing an assist for Paul Pogba, who scored the equaliser in Manchester United's 3-1 away win at West Ham.