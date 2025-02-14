Manchester United provide squad fitness update ahead of PL clash against Tottenham

Manchester United have shared an update of their squad for their upcoming Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 16). The Red Devils are 13th in the standings after 24 games.

Ad

Ruben Amorim's side are coming off a 2-1 home win over Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend. Bobby de Cordova-Reid's 42nd-minute strike put the Foxes in front before Joshua Zirkzee equalised for the Red Devils midway through the second half.

Harry Maguire tore Foxes hearts deep in stoppage time with a rather contentious winner to send the defending champions through to the fifth round. However, there were a few absentees for the Leicester visit, which is set to continue against Spurs.

Ad

Trending

Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount missed the aforementioned Foxes game. Moreover, Amorim said that an unnamed player could miss out the Spurs clash because he's 'sick' (as per the club's website):

"Maybe we will have one or two issues, but we are waiting. We have one player who is sick, so we will see the team on the weekend. But it was good to work with the team and to try to help the players in our performances."

Ad

"I don’t want to say names. We have to be careful on that. We have problems this week, we called some young players to be in our training. We have some data evaluation. He (Chido Obi) is one of them."

United are coming off a defeat in their last league outing, a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace at the start of the month.

Ad

What happened when Manchester United last visited Tottenham in the league?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United won't have happy memories of their last Premier League visit to Tottenham Hotspur. In the August 2023 clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the hosts ran out comfortable 2-0 victors.

Ad

The visitors dominated the first half without breaking the deadlock, and Ange Postecoglou's Spurs would punish them for their profligacy. Pape Sarr put Spurs ahead before a Lisandro Martinez own goal confirmed the three points for the hosts.

Eric ten Hag' side would go on to draw the reverse fixture 2-2 at home in January 2024. Strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford twice put the hosts in front, while Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur hauled Spurs back on level terms each time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback