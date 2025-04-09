Manchester United to push for €60m-rated midfield star as Kobbie Mainoo uncertainty grows: Reports

Manchester United are keeping their ears on the ground for Atalanta's Ederson Silva over a possible transfer in the summer window, according to reports from GiveMeSport, via Team Talk. This move for Silva - worth €60m - is ostensibly due to head coach Ruben Amorim's doubts over midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's abilities.

Ad

Mainoo emerged last season and put his stamp on this Manchester United side with the decisive goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup final. However, he has not been at his best under new head coach Amorim, who prefers an unusual 3-4-2-1 formation which has previously not been seen at Old Trafford.

Amorim, the report states, is not certain about Mainoo's ability to play in the deeper of the two central midfield roles in his formation. While Manuel Ugarte has excelled in one of those positions, the other has not been solidified as yet. Their attention has now turned to Ederson, who has excelled at Atalanta this season.

Ad

Trending

The 25-year-old has played in 42 matches across all competitions for the Italian side this season and even found the back of the net on four occasions. Despite his deep-lying position in central midfield, Ederson has assisted his teammates once, and has played a vital role in Atalanta being ranked third in the league table.

Mainoo, who has excelled in the position right behind the strikers (the number '10'), will be open to a move, the report says, if United find the right bidders. Since he is a product of their academy, his sale will be noted as a 'pure profit' in their books. Amid a host of injuries, the 19-year-old has made 25 appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring once and assisting once across all competitions.

Ad

Ederson Silva will join Manchester United only if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League

Ederson, whose performances for Atalanta have led to him being called up to the Brazil national team and even being awarded two caps, will be the right fit at Manchester United.

With Ugarte expected to do much of the dirty work by breaking down the opposition team's passes and gameplay, Ederson will be left with the job of distributing the ball.

Ad

The Brazilian has been noted for his composed nature while put under pressure by opposition midfielders, and he will be expected to bring the same to Old Trafford. However, there is only one condition on which he will make the move.

According to the report, Ederson - or Atalanta - will consider an offer for Manchester United only if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

This may be due to his willingness to play in Europe's top club competition. Ranked 13th in the league table and knocked out of all cup competitions save the UEFA Europa League, this door seems to be half-closed in United's face at the moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohul Bhowmick Mohul is a senior football, cricket and Olympic Sports writer at Sportskeeda, and has been in the organisation for more than 6 years. Some of his best work includes 118 exclusive interviews with famous sports personalities, insider talk and transfer speculations. He has also covered the entirety of the 2023-24 ISL season, Kalinga Super Cup and 2023-24 Pro Kabaddi League from the ground.



An MBA degree holder in Finance, Mohul is also a professional cricketer and is currently in the reserves for Hyderabad’s Ranji Trophy team. He’s also played league football in Hyderabad.



His football interest sparked after watching countless Rahim League matches at the Gymkhana and supporting the State Bank of Hyderabad. He grew up hearing stories about the legendary Syed Abdul Rahim and his incredible football team of the 1960s, which had a big influence on him. He has admired Manchester United’s dominance in English and European football as well.



Tennis star Leander Paes, Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra, cricketing legend Rahul Dravid and football star Chinglensana Singh are Mohul’s favorite athletes. He is a staunch Hyderabad FC supporter, and Sahil Tavora’s 88th-minute equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL Cup final against Kerala Blasters is one of his favorite footballing moments. Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal in shooting at the 2008 Olympics also had a huge impact on Mohul.



In his work, he strives to write relevant, accurate and unbiased stories by conducting thorough research. When not working, Mohul enjoys reading books and listening to heavy metal and rock music. Know More