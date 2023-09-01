Manchester United reach agreement to sign 27-year-old star on deadline day: Fabrizio Romano

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Sofyan Amarabat from Fiorentina. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer and is seemingly set to join Erik ten Hag's men.

A report from The Athletic claims that the Red Devils' director of football negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, has flown into Italy to secure the deal. After having an initial £2 million (€2.3m) loan offer turned down by Fiorentina, it seems the clubs have reached a consensus regarding the player's future.

As per Romano, a €10m loan fee has been agreed upon with another €20m plus €5m in add-ons to be paid if the Red Devils wish to make the move permanent next summer.

Expand Tweet

The Morocco international impressed at the FIFA World Cup last year, helping his side to the semi-finals of the tournament. Should the deal materialize, the holding midfielder will finish with 107 appearances for his current employers.

The player himself has reportedly held out all summer for a move to Manchester United. With transfer expert Romano's latest report about the deal, it is highly likely that Amrabat will have his wish come true.

"He’s got a great intensity"- Pundit believes Manchester United to be the right destination for Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat (via Getty Images)

Football pundit Louis Saha believes Manchester United are the right destination for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amarabat. With the departure of Fred, the Red Devils wanted a midfield addition.

Saha provided his verdict on the move while speaking a couple of months ago. Addressing the Morocco international's potential transfer, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer, he said (via We All Follow United):

"Manchester United could benefit from the addition of another midfielder because you hear rumours that Fred or Scott McTominay could leave the club this summer.

“Amrabat is a player that I really like and he’s got a great intensity level that I don’t believe is matched. It would be exciting to see him at United and he would improve the overall balance of the squad."

It does now look likely that Scott McTominay will remain at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, Amrabat could start alongside Casemiro as the second pivot with a solitary number ten.