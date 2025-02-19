Manchester United reach verbal agreement with 17-year-old from Cristiano Ronaldo's boyhood club over summer transfer: Reports

According to a report on Caught Offside, Manchester United has agreed personal terms with Geovany Quenda, a teenager from Cristiano Ronaldo's boyhood club, Sporting Club de Portugal. The 17-year-old played under current Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim at Sporting and is one of the most highly rated players in the world.

Quenda came up through the Portuguese club's ranks before breaking into the first team under Amorim last year. If he joins in the summer, he can play at wingback or on either attacking flank and will be expected to strengthen the struggling Red Devil's team.

The 17-year-old has already cut his teeth for Sporting this season, scoring twice and providing seven assists from 2718 minutes across 38 games. The English giants will now focus on agreeing a deal with his club ahead of the summer as they plan to rebuild after their terrible 2024/25 campaign.

Manchester United has done good business with Sporting Club de Portugal. Club icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes came to the Red Devils directly from the Lisbon-based side.

Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most beloved figures among Manchester United fans after his two stints at the club. The Portuguese legend arrived at the club as a shy, unassuming teenager and left as one of the greatest players in the sport's history.

Ronaldo joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2003 from Sporting for a reported €19 million fee after the English giants parted ways with David Beckham. He spent six years at the club, scoring 118 times and providing 61 assists in 292 appearances to help the team to three Premier League titles, two League Cups, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

In 2008, he won the first of his five Ballon d'Or awards at the club and the first of his four European Golden Boots. In the summer of 2009, he left for Real Madrid in a world-record € 94 million deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo emotionally returned to Manchester United 12 years after he left in the summer of 2021 when he rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus for a reported € 17 million. He left the club in the winter of 2022 after his contract was to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

He remains beloved by the Old Trafford faithful for his efforts at the club. Across his two stints, he scored 145 goals and provided 64 assists in 346 games for the Red Devils, making him their 11th-highest goalscorer.

