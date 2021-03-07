Manchester United ready to double Bruno Fernandes' wages 

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes looks set to sign a new contract with the Red Devils just over a year after joining the club. The Portugal international signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January last year in a €55M move and has since cemented himself as a key player in the team.

Last year, Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes as they desperately tried to rescue their season in the hope of qualifying for the Champions League. The Portuguese immediately transformed the side almost singlehandedly, carrying the team to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes has scored and assisted in a league game for the seventh time this season, more than any player across Europe's top five leagues this season #mulive [opta] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 21, 2021

He has continued his outstanding productivity this season, banishing all 'one-season-wonder' whispers. His heroics since arriving at Old Trafford have now prompted Manchester United to offer the midfielder a new contract. Fernandes currently earns £100,000-a-week, which is twice as much as he was earning at Sporting.

Reports, however, claim Manchester United are willing to pay him about £200,000-a-week, a sum more reflective of his impact at Old Trafford.

Player wages at Manchester United

Manchester United v Sheffield United - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes' current pay packet is very far down the pecking order in the list of Manchester United's player wages. The attacking midfielder currently sits seventh among the highest-paid players at the club.

Goalkeeper David de Gea is currently the highest earner, receiving about £375,000-a-week. Paul Pogba comes in next at £290,000-a-week with fellow countryman Anthony Martial coming third. Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford and club captain Harry Maguire make up the rest of the top six.

Fernandes has scored the most number of goals in the Premier League since he arrived at Manchester United, an outstanding return for a midfielder.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes has scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for Manchester United this season. He sits second in the Premier League in both goals scored and assists provided and has been integral to Manchester United's impressive performances this season.

Bruno Fernandes has scored and assisted in a league game for the seventh time this season, more than any player across Europe's top five leagues this season #mulive [opta] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 21, 2021

Reports claim Bruno Fernandes is in no hurry to sign a new contract with the Red Devils and is more concerned about finishing the season with silverware. His impact at Manchester United extends beyond on-pitch performances as the Portuguese is known to be a leading voice in the United dressing room.