Manchester United ready to launch £50m move for 22-year-old defender linked with Real Madrid: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly finalized plans to launch an attempt to beat Real Madrid to the signature of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer. The England international has long been on the radar of the Red Devils and is seen as the perfect profile to add to their squad.

The Sun reports that Ruben Amorim's side have received encouragement from the representatives of 22-year-old Branthwaite over a move in the summer. The Everton man has indicated that he is prepared to join Manchester United over Real Madrid, but only if the Red Devils are in the UEFA Champions League.

Under Erik ten Hag last summer, Manchester United made multiple attempts to sign Branthwaite, offering up to a reported £45 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons. They did not manage to match the valuation of the reported £70 million placed on the youngster by Everton, and the Toffees refused to sell him.

A physically dominant left-sided centre-back, Branthwaite is seen as a better fit for Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system than he was for ten Hag's, leading the club to reignite their pursuit of the defender. They are reportedly prepared to offer over £50 million for the defender and will look to go all out to secure his signature.

With both Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof set to reach the end of their respective deals at the end of the season, the Red Devils need defensive reinforcement. The emergence of 18-year-old Ayden Heaven has not stopped them from coveting Branthwaite, who is already an established Premier League defender.

Manchester United star explains decision to copy Real Madrid legend's celebration

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has explained why he mimicked Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic siu celebration when Denmark took on Portugal. The 22-year-old scored the only goal of the game to give the Danes a 1-0 win in their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg in Copenhagen.

Speaking to TV2 via Fotbollskanalen, Hojlund pointed out that he did not intend to mock the Real Madrid legend, who was in action for Portugal, with his celebration. He intended it as a sign of respect for the 40-year-old, who he idolizes, due to the grand occasion of scoring against Portugal.

"I’m playing against the world’s best footballer, my idol, and to score a goal and win the match... it couldn’t be better. It’s for my idol. It’s not like I’m mocking him or anything. I’ve just always said that he has a lot of importance to me and my football career. It’s maybe a bit ambivalent, but scoring against him and Portugal is huge. I was there and saw him in 2009 when he scored from a free kick and I’ve been a fan ever since," Hojlund said.

Hojlund made it goals in successive games for Manchester United and Denmark as he was on hand to sweep home a low cross from Andreas Skov Olsen after coming off the bench. The former Atalanta man was the match-winner for Denmark, who will face the Selecao in the second leg in Lisbon on Sunday.

