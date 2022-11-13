Manchester United ready to let midfielder leave on a free transfer - Reports

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are ready to let Fred leave for free once his contract expires, despite the player having the option of a renewal.

Fred's contract is set to expire next summer. The Guardian reported that Erik ten Hag is impressed with the player's work ethic and commitment. However, those traits are not enough to keep him at the club.

Fred joined the Red Devils back in 2018 and has since made 173 appearances for the club, across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 13 assists.

The midfielder has made 16 appearances this season, including seven starts, and has scored one goal.

Fred is not the only player Ten Hag is looking to axe from his side. Harry Maguire is also expected to be up for sale next summer as Ten Hag continues his rebuilding process at Manchester United.

FUN88 @fun88eng



He will also let Fred leave on a free transfer despite having the option to automatically extend his deal by another year Erik ten Hag has made the decision to sell Harry Maguire next summer, according to today’s press reports 🗞He will also let Fred leave on a free transfer despite having the option to automatically extend his deal by another year Erik ten Hag has made the decision to sell Harry Maguire next summer, according to today’s press reports 🗞 He will also let Fred leave on a free transfer despite having the option to automatically extend his deal by another year ❌ https://t.co/DQ2dXbjHWO

Former Manchester United attacker urged the team to not underestimate Fulham

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are set to return to action on November 13 when they take on Fulham in a Premier League away clash.

Dimitar Berbatov played for both clubs during his career. The Bulgarian striker, who was known for his exquisite technique and finesse on the field, asked the Red Devils to not take Fulham lightly.

Berbatov said (via Manchester United's official website):

"From my time, I know that, if you're not careful, if you underestimate Craven Cottage and Fulham, you're going to have a problem. Fulham is a good club. At the moment, I think they have great players actually, and they're doing fine for the moment. I guess United are going to have a tough task on their hands, for sure.”

Berbatov added:

“Obviously, [Aleksandar] Mitrovic is the main guy who's scoring the goals, Willian, everyone knows that he's a major player in the Premier League. Bernd Leno in the goal, for sure."

Manchester United @ManUtd Berba's locked his prediction in for Sunday.



Do you agree with our former striker? Have your say in United Predictions



|| Berba's locked his prediction in for Sunday.Do you agree with our former striker? Have your say in United Predictions #MUFC || #FULMUN 🔐 Berba's locked his prediction in for Sunday.Do you agree with our former striker? Have your say in United Predictions 📲👇#MUFC || #FULMUN

The former Red Devils' number 9 further added:

“Andreas Pereira, we all know about him. Daniel James, as well, another ex-Red. So there is a quality in the team, and I'm not surprised, to be honest, that they're doing fine at the moment. But we all know the Premier League is a long journey, so they need to be careful.”

The clash against Fulham will be Erik ten Hag's side's final fixture ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Obviously, the Red Devils would like to enter the break in league football with a win.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes