Manchester United ready to make £90 million bid for Premier League star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sanction a £90 million bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The club has received permission from the Glazer family to pursue the England striker as the owners attempt to reduce the backlash they are currently receiving from Manchester United supporters.

According to the Sun, the Glazer family are considering a move for Kane as they look to calm things down after supporters broke into Old Trafford on Sunday to lead a protest against the owners.

Manchester United will look to make an offer should the Tottenham striker submit a transfer request to the north London club authorities.

Tottenham are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with just four games left to play this season. The north London club missed the chance to win silverware this season as they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City last week.

Talismanic striker Harry Kane has had a prolific season in front of goal once more, scoring 21 goals and providing 13 assists in the Premier League.

The England forward has reportedly grown frustrated by Tottenham's inability to fight for trophies. He could look for a move away from the club this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United are a club that seems to be heading in the right direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table and are the favorites to win the Europa League this season.

The club's hierarchy believe that Manchester United are a couple of signings away from becoming a team that will mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season. They will, therefore, look to launch a £90 million bid to sign Kane this summer.

Harry Kane drops transfer hint amid Manchester United interest #mufc https://t.co/qhTIwfIcfh — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) April 28, 2021

Manchester United target Harry Kane aims to win the biggest club trophies

Since making his debut for Tottenham in 2009, Harry Kane has developed into one of the best strikers in the world. He has scored 219 goals in just 332 appearances for Tottenham and has already won two Premier League Golden Boots.

Despite having achieved a lot with the club, Kane has made it clear that his goal is to win the biggest club trophies, something he has been unable to do at Tottenham.

'When I look back at the end of my career, these are all things I'll go over and take in a little bit more, but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies. As much as this is great, I want to be winning the biggest team prizes," said Kane after winning Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

Harry Kane has been tipped to join Manchester United or Man City this summer #THFC #MUFC #MCFC https://t.co/AHIcDIVBWY — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 29, 2021

The 27-year-old is expected to make the move to one of Europe's elite teams this summer as he approaches the peak of his football career. Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona are all monitoring his current situation at Tottenham.