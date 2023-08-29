Manchester United ready to make first attempt to sign Italy international who impressed at Euro 2020: Reports

Manchester United are ready to make a move for AS Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola. According to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the Red Devils are considering a move for the 30-year-old who excelled for Italy at the 2020 Euro.

Their interest was also confirmed by Sky Italia, who claimed that the English side have made initial contact with Roma over a possible transfer.

Manchester United are believed to be in the market for a left-back. Their first-choice at the position, Luke Shaw suffered a muscle injury and is expected to be out for two months, while his backup Tyrell Malacia is also recovering from an injury. They have also sent Brandon Williams on loan to Ipswich Town.

This means that they do not have a natural left-back in the squad apart from youngster Alvaro Fernandez, who is yet to make a senior squad appearance. He was named on the bench against Nottingham Forest while Diogo Dalot played on the left side of defense.

Spinazzola played well in Italy's Euro 2020 winning run. He made 40 appearances for AS Roma last season, scoring two goals and bagging six assists. The defender is in the last year of his deal with the Giallorossi.

Apart from the 30-year-old, Manchester United have also marked other options for a short-term fix at the position. Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Ten Hag's side have contacted Chelsea over a possible loan deal for Marc Cucurella.

They have also exhibited interest in a deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon and Olympique Lyon's Nicolas Tagliafico.

Manchester United deal for Sergio Reguilon could be 'easy to do': Journalist

Reguilon has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham.

Manchester United may not face much trouble in reaching an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal for Sergio Reguilon.

According to journalist Paul Brown, the Red Devils' pursuit could pay quick dividends as the Spaniard is not believed to be in Ange Postecoglou's plans.

Brown said (via GiveMeSport):

“I think it's clear that Reguilon is not in Postecoglou’s plans really. He's unlikely to get much playing time as the club are going in a different direction.

“Clearly he's available and I think a deal would be fairly easy to do, if United were to come in with a serious offer. So it's certainly one that could happen if it's one United want to pursue.”

Manchester United have a crisis situation at the left-back position, with both first-team options Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia recovering from injuries. They are thus in the market for a short-term fix.