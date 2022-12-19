Manchester United ready to make fresh bids for Barcelona superstar - Reports 

Manchester United have not given up on their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to the Manchester Evening News. This comes after their attempts to sign the midfielder in the recent summer transfer window failed with De Jong's reluctance to leave the La Liga giants.

Barcelona and Manchester United were reportedly in agreement with an €85 million deal for the Dutchman, according to The Athletic. But the Red Devils could not agree personal terms as the player had no intention of leaving the Blaugrana, a place he has described as his dream club.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are ready to swoop in again for de Jong in the 2023 summer transfer window if his position at Barcelona becomes untenable. The midfielder, who was part of United manager Erik ten Hag's set-up at Ajax, is hailed as a world-class talent. Ten Hag has been pushing for this signing since his arrival as he believes that de Jong can slot right into United's midfield.

After remaining at Camp Nou this season, the Dutchman initially did not seem to be in manager Xavi's plans, but forced himself into his plans with some stellar performances. He continued his form into the World Cup as the Netherlands reached the quarter-final stage before getting knocked out by Argentina on penalties.

Barcelona now see him as a key member of their squad. However, they are trying to reduce their wage bill by cooperating with Financial Fair Play rules by asking de Jong to accept a pay cut. If that does not materialize, an exit from the La Liga club could become likely and United could face some competition from Bayern Munich, who are also said to be monitoring the situation.

Manchester United enter race for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are looking into the possibility of signing Jude Bellingham.

The Jude Bellingham transfer saga intensifies as Manchester United enter the fray for the talented midfielder, according to the Manchester Evening News. Liverpool and Real Madrid are said to be the front-runners, with Chelsea and Manchester City also interested, as the Red Devils look to add to their midfield.

Manager Erik ten Hag is said to have been totally blown away by the Borussia Dortmund man. Reports state that the Dutchman feels that the 22-year-old has not even reached his full potential and that could happen if he switches clubs.

United had already tried to sign Bellingham in the past. They had invited him to Carrington along with his family for a meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson after the midfielder decided to move on from Birmingham City. Eventually, he chose Dortmund as they provided guaranteed first-team opportunities and Champions League football.

