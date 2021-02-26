Manchester United ready to offer 3 players in exchange for Declan Rice: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting an exchange deal for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. The Englishman has been linked with a number of the Premier League's top clubs in recent months after putting in a host of impressive performances in the heart of West Ham's midfield.

According to 90min, Manchester United are willing to allow Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, and Phil Jones to join West Ham United in exchange for the services of the midfielder.

Rice spent his youth career at Chelsea before joining West Ham in 2014 and made his debut for the Hammers in 2015 at the age of 16. During his six years as a professional footballer at West Ham, Rice has developed into one of the best defensive midfield players in the Premier League.

West Ham are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table, largely thanks to the consistent performances of Rice. David Moyes' side are two points above fifth-placed Chelsea and are on a run of three wins in their last five league games.

Despite West Ham's current position in the Premier League table and their improvement under Moyes, Rice continues to be linked with a move away from the Hammers.

Chelsea were rumored to be Rice's preferred destination when Frank Lampard was manager of the club. The Blues have since sacked Lampard and hired Thomas Tuchel. The German is reportedly not interested in signing the England international, which could pave the way for Manchester United to pursue a deal for him.

Manchester United currently have several top-quality midfielders in their position and have no apparent need for a defensive midfielder. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is, however, keen to add Rice to his ranks and is willing to part ways with Lingard, Matic and Jones to sign the West Ham midfielder.

Manchester United and Liverpool look set to ramp up their efforts to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. (Daily Express) pic.twitter.com/ONR26uuRQO — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) February 19, 2021

Manchester United could join the chase for Rice this summer

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Advertisement

Manchester United are willing to offer three of their stars to West Ham in exchange for Rice, but might have to part ways with £20 million as well if they are to get their man.

West Ham reportedly value Rice at £70 million. Manchester United have already sent Lingard on loan to West Ham and are expecting the deal to become permanent in the summer given his scintillating start to life in London.

West Ham players, including Declan Rice, have been trying to persuade Lingard to push for a permanent move this summer | @garyjacob https://t.co/MJBoSjMXVr — Times Sport (@TimesSport) February 22, 2021

Lingard is likely to cost West Ham £20-£30 million. Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones, on the other hand, are approaching the latter stages of their careers, and will therefore not be worth much.

Manchester United will hence have to offer three players plus cash if they are to sign Rice from West Ham.