Manchester United ready to pay €120 million to sign Liverpool target: Reports

Manchester United are looking into the possibility of signing Liverpool target and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

This comes after the 21-year-old had a brilliant outing at the 2022 World Cup, where he helped Argentina lift the trophy for the third time in their history. His performances also saw him win the award for the best young player at the tournament.

According to sources, Man Utd have overtaken Liverpool in the race to sign Fernandez. UOL Esporte claim:

“Behind the scenes, the Red Devils warned that they are willing to pay the 21-year-old player’s termination fine: 120 million euros. Therefore, they are now better positioned in the dispute than the Reds.”

Red Devils are said to be in an advantageous position as they are ready to pay the €120 million release clause to avoid any competition or entering into a bidding war for the player while Liverpool's valuation of the player is said to be lesser than the release clause.

Liverpool are said to be looking for a complete revamp of their midfield, with sources saying that they are interested in a blockbuster deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, among others.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have already exhibited an interest in Fernandez when he played for River Plate before he moved to Benfica. While a move in the upcoming January transfer window is considered unlikely, it remains to be seen if either club will pay over €100 million for Fernandez, considering the fact that both teams may be under new ownership next summer.

Championship talent garnering interest from top Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United

The Red Devils have joined the race for Preston prodigy Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile

Premier League giants Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Preston North End prodigy Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, according to a report from the Mirror. The report also states that Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping an eye on the star striker.

Playing for Preston's under-18 team this season, Rodriguez-Gentile has been in elite form, scoring 18 goals in 10 appearances, which includes four hat-tricks as well. The 16-year-old is one of English football's hottest prospects right now and is garnering interest from many of the top clubs.

Championship club Preston, however, are trying their best to keep the player, with sources saying that they would like to further his development and integrate him into the first-team squad.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe has also come out in criticism of the reports, saying:

"We’ve had no confirmation or interest with any of those clubs. It’s easy for someone to say they’re in for him, but it’s wrong in my eyes because the kid is a baby and still in school.

