Manchester United ready to sell defender if suitable offer arrives - Reports

Manchester United are ready to sell a player they only purchased last summer, provided they receive a suitable offer for him.

According to Sport Witness via Record, the Red Devils will listen to offers for Alex Telles this summer and could even let him leave if they get a suitable bid. The Brazilian joined Manchester United from Porto for a fee of €15m and his current contract runs until 2024.

Telles joined Porto from Galatasaray in 2016 and was an important player for the club over the next five seasons. He caught the eye of Manchester United scouts and eventually made the move to Old Trafford in October last year. Telles was brought in to compete with Luke Shaw for a starting place.

While the Englishman rose to the challenge and transformed into one of the best left-backs in the league, the Brazilian has so far failed to make an impression at Old Trafford.

Telles registered just eight starts in the Premier League and 23 appearances in total in all competitions. Shaw has ensured that the Brazilian has stayed on the bench and Manchester United are now ready to let Telles leave and are hoping to make a profit from his sale.

Manchester United are ‘ready to sell’ Alex Telles this summer, but they will ‘need a good offer’ to sanction his exit. #MUFC [@Record_Portugal via @Sport_Witness] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) May 25, 2021

Telles continues to be a tidy squad player. However, with Manchester United preparing to compete in both the Champions League and the Premier League next season, they might be looking for a better back-up for Shaw.

It is not clear whether the Red Devils will invest in the transfer market for a replacement or if they replace Telles with someone from their youth academy.

Manchester United want to end the season with a trophy

Alex Telles

Manchester United are currently in Gdansk where they will face Villarreal in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday. The Red Devils are sweating on the fitness of their skipper and defensive stalwart Harry Maguire, who is in a race against time to be fit for the final.

Having secured a second-placed finish in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to end the season with silverware.

The Norwegian has been a breath of fresh air for Manchester United and has steered the club back towards the philosophies of Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby. A win in Gdansk might just be the stepping stone Solskjaer needs to get the Red Devils back to the summit of the Premier League next season.