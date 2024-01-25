Manchester United and Real Madrid dealt blow as transfer target's current club unwilling to sell star in January 

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been dealt a transfer blow as Lille defender Lenny Yoro is set to remain with his current employers in January.

Les Dogues president Olivier Letang has confirmed that Yoro, who has helped his team keep 10 clean sheets in 17 Ligue 1 games this season, will not be leaving in January. He's drawn interest from several outfits in Europe, including the Red Devils and Los Blancos.

It is also believed that French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern Munich wish to secure the services of the 18-year-old centre-back. Letang told the French newspaper Le Parisien (via Goal):

"Yoro will not leave in January, so there are no negotiations, no discussions contrary to what some suggest. I read somewhere that I had set a price, which is completely false."

Manchester United have had to deal with numerous injury issues, particularly to first-choice defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Meanwhile, Real Madrid lost Eder Militao and David Alaba to ACL injuries, with the former having made just one league appearance this campaign.

Amid these issues, it seems reasonable that both sides are looking to bolster their central defensive department. United may not be the most lucrative destination for a top player at the moment. The Red Devils are struggling in the Premier League, where they are placed eighth — 11 points behind the top four. They are also out of Europe and the Carabao Cup.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are second in La Liga, a point behind leaders Girona with a game in hand. They've also qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where a challenge against RB Leipzig awaits (first leg on February 13).

Manchester United told it's worth signing ex-Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema (via Getty Images)

Karim Benzema has seemingly been frozen out of his Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, promoting rumors of an exit after just six months after joining the club. Arsenal and Chelsea have been named potential destinations (via Goal).

Amid these rumors, former Red Devil Andy Cole believes Erik ten Hag and Co. must bring Benzema (36) to Manchester United. Addressing the topic, he told betting website Betfred (via Goal):

"50%. I would sign him if it was only for a training session. Could he do it in the Premier League at his age? 100% considering the way he looks after himself. If Manchester United have the opportunity to sign him, then they should definitely try and make that happen."

The Manchester outfit have struggled in front of goal, with summer signing Rasmus Hojlund having netted just twice in 16 Premier League matches. They've scored the fewest goals for sides in the top 14 (24). Benzema, meanwhile, is a prolific goalscorer and has bagged 354 goals for Real Madrid in 648 matches.