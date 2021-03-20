Barcelona join Manchester United and Real Madrid in pursuit of Gonzalo Sosa - Reports

Barcelona have turned their attention to a young footballer who is also under the radar of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

According to The Hard Tackle, the Catalans are interested in sensational Argentine teenager Gonzalo Sosa, who currently plays for the Racing Club. The 16-year old is also being monitored by Manchester United, who have reverted to a youth-centric transfer strategy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Real Madrid, who have a habit of picking up talented young South Americans.

Sosa rose through the ranks at Racing club and only turned 16 this February. Such is his talent that the teenager is already playing for the club’s under-20 side. The youngster is blessed with ball control, can pick a pass and has the ability to score from distance. Barcelona have an enviable record with Argentinean players, so Sosa could be tempted to consider a move to Camp Nou. However, Manchester United’s legacy of nurturing young talent and Real Madrid’s appeal in the European circuit will also entice the teenager.

Barcelona are already looking ahead to a new era under new president Joan Laporta. The Catalans have a fantastic crop of budding talent at the club at the moment and have turned their focus back to youngsters in recent years. As such, their interest in Sosa is justified. However, the Catalans will face stiff competition from bitter rivals Real Madrid and Manchester United.

🇦🇷 Barça emissaries are in Argentina to scout Racing Club de Avellaneda striker Gonzalo Sosa (16) nicknamed 'El Talentoso' or 'The talented one'. Madrid was the first to scout him back in January. AC Milan scouts have been in Argentina for a week waiting to see him play [as] — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) March 17, 2021

Los Blancos have picked up the crème de la crème of South America in recent years and will be confident of luring Sosa to the Santiago Bernabeu, despite Barcelona's interest in the player. Real Madrid have also overseen the successful induction of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo into the first team. Manchester United, meanwhile, have shown great faith in youth under Solskjaer.

Their current squad has a healthy dose of young talent and the Red Devils have recently provided long-term contracts to some of their most talented youngsters, reiterating their desire to invest in youth.

Sosa has the ability to succeed at Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Madrid

The Barcelona target has all the attributes to succeed at the Camp Nou, but Sosa is also the kind of player Solskjaer wants to bring to Manchester United. The Argentinean would also be a great fit in Real Madrid’s youth side and could turn into a world-beater in a couple of years. Now it remains to be seen which of the three clubs wins the race for his signature.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are going to battle it out for Argentine youngster Gonzalo Sosa, reports AS. The 16-year-old recently impressed in a friendly for Racing. — TeamRumorsTransfersNews24/7Talk ⚽ 📰 (@rumorstransfers) March 18, 2021