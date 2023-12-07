Manchester United receive boost as 21-year-old star returns to full training after long injury lay-off

Manchester United have received a boost to their squad ahead of their coming clash against Bournemouth in the Premier League with the return of Amad Diallo to full training. The Ivory Coast international has been out of action since picking up a knee injury in a friendly during pre-season.

Amad Diallo joined Manchester United in January 2021 after impressing for Atalanta's youth set-up. The youngster had a great loan spell in the Championship with Sunderland in the 2022-23 season, helping the Black Cats reach the Championship playoffs.

Manchester United have had to deal with a number of injuries this season, with the duo of Diallo and Tyrell Malacia yet to make an appearance this season.

The Red Devils confirmed that Amad has returned to full training, stating:

"Amad has returned to full training with the first-team squad, as he gets back to fitness after a knee injury."

Amad is a talented winger capable of scoring goals and creating chances, and he showed his qualities during his loan spell at Sunderland. He scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 39 league appearances for Sunderland last season.

Ten Hag will be able to call on the young winger to provide competition for Brazilian winger Antony and Facundo Pellistri in the right wing position. He played thrice in pre-season before he picked up his injury and is seen as a future star for the club.

"Try and do that every single week": Scott McTominay highlights Manchester United's need for consistency

Consistency has been a big problem for Manchester United this season, but their performance in the win over Chelsea in the Premier League provides hope for the future. The Red Devils dominated the match from start to finish, something they have hardly managed this season.

After the match, Scott McTominay, whose brace guided United to the 2-1 win, stressed the need for maintaining the level they showed against the Blues.

"We have to find that balance between us where we try and do that every single week," McTominay said (via Yahoo Sport).

"I felt like that was a game where we had to come out and show to the fans that we have full focus on this game, we want to play well and give a reaction. It has to be like that every week, though, which is something that when I was in the dressing room, there was players speaking about it," he added.

The midweek round of fixtures provided some good results for the Red Devils. Besides them winning their encounter against Chelsea, neighbours Manchester City lost out to Aston Villa. The Cityzens are now just three points clear of United in the table.

Newcastle United suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Everton and missed the chance to usurp the Red Devils in the league standings. United are currently sixth in the table with 27 points and a commanding win against Bournemouth will do them a world of good at this stage of the season.