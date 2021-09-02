Manchester United receive boost as Cristiano Ronaldo handed Portugal suspension

Manchester United have received a boost in their plans to hand Cristiano Ronaldo his second debut at Old Trafford. The forward received a suspension after taking his shirt off while celebrating the winner for Portugal against Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.

As such, Cristiano Ronaldo will now be unavailable for selection during Portugal's next World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan. The news will come as a symphony to the ears of Manchester United fans, who are eagerly waiting to see Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford.

With Portugal unable to lean on Cristiano Ronaldo in their next qualifying game on September 7, Manchester United can now probe the possibility of integrating him quickly into their side. Considering how Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly helped Portugal secure a comeback win over Ireland, the 36-year-old is in the right kind of form ahead of his Manchester United return.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now be expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to be raring to go against Newcastle United on September 11, when the Premier League returns after the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets international record in first appearance after Manchester United switch

In his first ever appearance in any competition since securing a return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Ali Daei's record for most number of international goals.

The Portuguese netted a quick-fire brace in the dying embers of the 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland, taking his overall goal tally in international football to 111.

After becoming the record goalscorer in international football, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the achievement with his fans:

"This isn’t just another broken record, this is another record earned."

"I think it is really important, whatever it is that you want to achieve in life, that you set goals, so you have something to work towards."

"Even if they are small goals, it gives you a great focus and sense of achievement when you get there."

"I hope this goal will help you reach your greatness."

Cristiano Ronaldo achieved the remarkable feat in his 180th senior appearance for Portugal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will now be focused on making the best of his blockbuster return to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table after securing two wins and a draw from their three games so far this term.

