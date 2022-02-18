Manchester United receive double injury boost ahead of Premier League clash against Leeds United

Manchester United have received a massive injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday. According to the club's official website, the Red Devils are set to welcome back Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani to the matchday squad.

Raphael Varane was in contention to feature in United's most recent Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the French defender suffered a stomach problem prior to the start of the match. Varane has been an integral part of the defense under Ralf Rangnick. The 28-year-old defender has made 19 appearances this season across all competitions.

Edinson Cavani, on the other hand, had picked up a groin injury and missed the last two league matches. The 35-year-old forward has had numerous injuries this season which has seen him play just 15 times across all competitions. The forward has scored just twice all season and is now highly tipped to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Both stars will now be in a position to feature against Leeds United at Elland Road. While Varane's place in the starting XI is pretty secure, the same cannot be said about Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan forward might not be rushed back following his recent knock.

However, their arrival is a massive positive for Manchester United. The Red Devils are set to travel to Madrid to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on February 23rd.

Manchester United are back inside the Premier League top four

Manchester United secured three vital points against Brighton following their 2-0 win over the Seagulls in mid-week. Prior to their win over Brighton, the Red Devils had gone three matches without a win across competitions.

Ralf Rangnick's side had dropped points by drawing against Burnley and Southampton. They also suffered a shock exit from the fourth round of the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Middlesbrough.

However, their win against the Seagulls saw Manchester United return to the top four of the Premier League. As things stand, the Red Devils are fourth in the standings, having picked up 43 points from 25 matches.

However, they are being closely chased by the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners are currently just four points behind Manchester United with three games in hand.

