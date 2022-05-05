Manchester United receive injury boost as 2 key players return to training ahead of Brighton clash

Manchester United have been boosted by the return of defensive duo Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Their presence will be key for the side's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on May 7.

The Red Devils are looking to finish what has been a difficult season on a high as they enter a new era under Erik Ten Hag come summer.

Before the Dutch coach takes over, United have two more games to attend to - trips to Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Pictures on the club's official website show both Maguire and Wan-Bissaka in training and are set to make their return to the Manchester United squad.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck



Initial speculation was that Maguire would miss United's remaining fixtures. Expect to see either feature against Brighton or Palace? 🤔 Harry Maguire has returned to first-team training, along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after the pair missed United's last two gamesInitial speculation was that Maguire would miss United's remaining fixtures. Expect to see either feature against Brighton or Palace? 🤔 #MUFC Harry Maguire has returned to first-team training, along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after the pair missed United's last two games 🔙Initial speculation was that Maguire would miss United's remaining fixtures. Expect to see either feature against Brighton or Palace? 🤔 #MUFC https://t.co/xOhaCciEay

Maguire has been out with a knee problem that kept him out of the side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea and a 3-0 victory over Brentford. Whilst Wan-Bissaka has encountered an unknown issue that has also kept him out of Manchester United's last two fixtures. But the English duo are in line to make their return to the squad for the side's final two games to try and help United secure European football next season.

United won 3-0 against Brentford, which saw Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane all get on the scoresheet. The result has taken the side within five points of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand over United.

Uncertainty over the futures of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Manchester United

Wan-Bissaka may be heading out of Old Trafford

In what has been a season to forget for the Red Devils, the English duo's performances have been at the forefront of criticism that has come the side's way.

Club-captain Harry Maguire has felt the full scrutiny of the side's woeful campaign and his indifferent and inconsistent performances have been lamented.

As have Wan-Bissaka's, whose starting berth on the right-hand side of Manchester United's defense has been usurped by Diogo Dalot under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Telegraph reports that incoming manager Erik ten Hag is keen to revitalize Maguire's career at Old Trafford.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Crystal Palace are considering bringing Aaron Wan Bissaka back from Manchester United this summer.



(Matt Woosnam, The Athletic)



How much do you think Man United would sell for? 🤔 Crystal Palace are considering bringing Aaron Wan Bissaka back from Manchester United this summer.(Matt Woosnam, The Athletic)How much do you think Man United would sell for? 🤔 https://t.co/4VMe6LS47l

But there are a lot more question marks over the future of Wan-Bissaka, with his former side Crystal Palace said to be keen to take him back to Selhurst park.

According to BBC Sport, the 24-year-old is a loan target for Patrick Vieira's side this summer but Ten Hag is set to hold talks with the Englishman to understand his situation.

Edited by Arnav