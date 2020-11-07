Manchester United: Red Hot Fan Party with Denis Irwin

With the new Premier League season proving to be more exciting than ever, Apollo Tyres kicked off another pre-match fan interaction with Manchester United legend, Denis Irwin! The virtual event gave fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with ‘Mr Reliable’ along with activities such as photo-ops, live polls and opportunities to win merchandise signed by Denis himself!

The event was held on Saturday, 24th October in the build-up to the Manchester United vs Chelsea match and saw fans from over 10 countries participate.

The event kicked off with a private meet & greet for select fans, winners of a contest hosted on the @ApolloXSports Instagram page. The winning fans had the chance to pick Denis’ brain on his career and get behind the scenes scoops on his time inside the Manchester United locker room.

The event continued with audience members getting the chance to come on and ask Denis their questions live, as well as a pre-match discussion on the big game, led by members of the official Manchester United Supporters Clubs. The Apollo Tyres Go The Distance Moments segment had Denis Irwin take fans through some of his most iconic moments in a Manchester United shirt and give his unique insights to the fans in attendance.

Check out the full video of the event and watch this space for more events on their way with several activities and prizes on offer!

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CHMnfbAgWPU/?igshid=1lvmp5llyzjic

In addition to the interaction with Denis, the event also featured several unique elements for fans such as an AR photo booth with a personalized message for fans, a highlights room showcasing past meetings between the two teams and a virtual tyre display room that housed Apollo Tyres’ two-wheeler and four-wheeler products.

The action is just getting started though! Follow @ApolloXSports on Instagram and Twitter and stay tuned to know more.