Manchester United refused to sell star midfielder to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr only because they did not have replacement: Reports

According to reports, Manchester United denied Cristiano Ronaldo a reunion with former teammate Casemiro in Saudi Arabia this summer as they did not have a replacement for the defensive midfielder. The Brazilian midfielder was reportedly open to the move, but the Red Devils knocked back Al-Nassr's approach.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Europe last year after his contract with Manchester United was terminated following a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese forward chose to pitch his tent with Al-Nassr in January, sparking an influx of top European stars to the budding Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr were handed a deep war chest ahead of the 2023-24 season following the Saudi PIF takeover of the club. The club reportedly made an approach to Manchester United to sign former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, but the Red Devils did not accept their offer.

Ten Hag's side could not afford to let Casemiro leave in the summer as they did not have a replacement lined up for the 31-year-old midfielder. Al-Nassr turned their attention elsewhere in search of a combative midfielder and signed RC Lens captain Seko Fofana.

Casemiro has struggled this season and looked like a shadow of himself in midfield for the Red Devils. The Brazilian star has featured 12 times for his side this season with four goals and an assist to his name from defensive midfield.

Fofana has featured alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr, playing eight times in the league as they sit in second place. The 28-year-old Ivorian midfielder has quickly become a key player for Luis Castro's side in Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United still reeling from Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit last year from Manchester United caused a division within the club's fanbase. A faction of fans were loyal to manager Erik ten Hag and his assertive management style, while others were critical of the decision to let Ronaldo leave.

Since his exit, no Manchester United player has scored as many goals as Ronaldo has this year, and the club are struggling in attack. This season, their attackers have scored a paltry total of one league goal, a tally that underlines their struggles in the final third.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be a trailblazer despite leaving European football last year, with many players following him to Saudi. The likes of Sadio Mane, Alex Telles, Neymar, Roberto Firmino and several others have chosen to move to the country since.