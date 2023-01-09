Manchester United rekindle interest in long-term target to bolster forward line: Reports 

According to Media Foot, Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman will be out of contract at the end of the season and could be available for a bargain.

United have been a bit thin in the attack since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Griezmann, a versatile player, might prove to be a great addition to Erik ten Hag's team.

The former Barcelona star was superb during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Griezmann, however, operated from a deeper role for Didier Deschamps' team.

The Frenchman superstar has been a longstanding target for Manchester United. The Red Devils have now rekindled their interest in the player.

Griezmann is a player with a profile similar to that of Wayne Rooney. Much like Rooney, Griezmann can operate from various positions in attack. He can also play a deeper role and shift into that position during the later stages of his career.

United, however, are primarily considering signing Griezmann to reinforce their attack. While Marcus Rashford has been excellent, the Englishman lacks constant support. Griezmann's quality and pedigree will be a massive addition to the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag acknowledged that his team is attacking another striker

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford has been in stellar form for Manchester United this season. He has scored 13 goals so far. However, Anthony Martial is the next highest goalscorer. His tally of five is distant from Rashford's numbers.

Martial has also suffered from fitness issues and has rarely played a full game. When quizzed on whether his team are too reliant on Rashford for goals, Ten Hag replied (via Man Utd's official website):

''There is a reason. Because he cannot match in this moment the load of many games. That’s why we are looking for another striker. It is not about if we don’t rely on him, but the physical load is not in this moment so high that he can play every third game of every third day, a game of 90 minutes. So, I have to managed that together with him."

Wout Weghorst has emerged as a surprise target for the Red Devils. The Dutchman is currently on loan at Besiktas from Championship side Burnley.

