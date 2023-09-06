Manchester United release statement on Antony after domestic violence charges 

Manchester United have released a statement on the domestic violence charges against Antony. The Red Devils acknowledged the allegations and are now waiting for further information to come out before taking their next step on the matter.

Antony has been accused by his former partner, Gabriela Cavallin, of multiple accounts of physical assault. The footballer also allegedly took away her passport and broke her phone during one of the incidents.

Red Devils' statement, released on Wednesday afternoon, read:

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments. As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

Antony was left out of the Brazil squad to take on Bolivia and Peru in the upcoming World Cup qualifier matches after the allegations surfaced. Gabriel Jesus replaced him in the team.

Manchester United star Antony claims accusations are fake

Manchester United star Antony took to social media to deny all accusations. He claimed that fresh allegations from his ex-girlfriend on Monday were false and put trust in the police investigation to prove his innocence.

He posted:

"I can say with confidence that accusations are false and that the evidence already produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made. My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression. I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence."

The Telegraph have reported that the Red Devils are under pressure to drop Antony from the squad for their upcoming matches. This incident has further complicated matters for the club, who only recently parted ways with Mason Greenwood after massive fan backlash.