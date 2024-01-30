Manchester United release statement on Marcus Rashford’s response to latest disciplinary issue

Manchester United have broken their silence over the current status of Marcus Rashford, releasing a statement to the public. The Red Devils have stated that disciplinary action has been taken against the winger and that the matter would be dealt with internally.

This development comes after the winger was spotted exiting a nightclub in Belfast in the early hours of Thursday (January 25) before calling in sick to practice on the same day. The Athletic reported that Rashford was at the club with friend and United academy graduate Ro-Shaun Williams, who just signed for Northern Irish side Larne.

The incident saw the 26-year-old being left out of the match squad in Manchester United's fourth-round FA Cup clash against Newport County at the weekend (January 28). When asked about the situation before the game, manager Erik ten Hag insisted that it was an internal matter that would be dealt with behind closed doors.

United's latest statement read:

"Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

This occurrence in Belfast marks the second time Rashford has caught the ire of the club and the fans. Back in November, he was pictured celebrating a birthday following the side's loss to Manchester City.

Ten Hag said the following back then (via Forbes):

“I am aware of it and I spoke with him about it. It is unacceptable. I told him. He apologized and that is it.”

Rashford is believed to have not been fined by the club. He is expected to be available for selection in United's upcoming clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Thursday (February 1).

Manchester United star set to complete loan move to La Liga side: Reports

The attacker is set to join Granada.

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is reportedly close to a loan move to Spanish side Granada. According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the deal to take the Uruguayan to Spain has advanced significantly, with official announcements imminent.

Pellistri was close to a loan move in the summer but an injury to Amad Diallo meant manager Erik ten Hag wanted him to stay. However, he is below the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Antony in the pecking order at Old Trafford. He has made just four starts all season, with the last coming in September.

Since arriving from Uruguayan side Penarol, Pellistri has already had two loan spells in Spain, with Granada's rivals Deportivo Alaves. The deal is reportedly for the rest of the season with no option to make it permanent. Manchester United are expected to cover a portion of the player's wages during the loan stint.