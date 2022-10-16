Manchester United release statement after Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape

Manchester United released a statement after Mason Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behavior.

The club's statement read:

"Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process.” (via The Express)

Greenwood, who was first arrested in January, is set to appear in front of the court on Monday (17 October). He was arrested again Saturday morning for suspected contact with the alleged victim.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor for CPS North West, Janet Potter stated:

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorized Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All three counts relate to the same complainant.

"Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorized the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police. The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on Monday, 17 October, at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag talked about Marcus Rashford ahead of Newcastle United clash

Manchester United vs. Omonia Nicosia: Group E - UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford had a frustrating outing in a 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (13 October). He had multiple opportunities to get on the scoresheet. However, the English forward failed to do so.

While talking about Rashford's performance against Omonia, Ten Hag said (via manutd.com):

“He did a lot of things well, but finally, he knows that he has to be more clinical and he has to score a goal. When you have such good movements, when you have such good combinations, you have such good actions, then you have to finish.

"But I know sometimes it’s the game, it’s not your night, it’s the form of the day."

The Dutch tactician further added:

"But it can change to another game, because I think he is on a really good run and that proves the chances he creates.

"Now, in [the last] two games he’s a little bit unlucky. On Sunday, he deserves a goal that they canceled, and today he didn’t score and maybe it was maybe more by himself. So what I say is save it for the coming week.”

Erik ten Hag's side are set to return to action against Newcastle United in the Premier League next on Sunday (16 October).

