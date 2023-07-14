Manchester United release statement as video of Mason Mount refusing to sign supporters' shirts comes to light

Manchester United released a statement as a video of Mason Mount refusing to sign supporters' shirts came to light. This happened after a fan followed Mount for the past three days to hunt for his autograph.

Checkout the clip of the incident below:

george @StokeyyG2 Mason Mount tells Man United fans to stop following him around after asking for a signed shirt for the last 3 days…

The Red Devils have now defended Mount. The club have released a statement saying that Mount has been very friendly to everyone since joining the club. The statement further noted that hunting for players' autographs has become a regular occurrence among supporters of the Old Trafford club.

Here's the statement on the matter:

"Unfortunately this kind of situation has become far too common. It's the last thing Mason deserves after being so friendly with everyone he has come across since joining United... Professional autograph hunters are regularly pressuring United's players to sign large quantities of items that they then sell for hundreds of pounds."

The statement continued:

"It has become an everyday occurrence and a major problem at Carrington. These organized groups will block players’ cars and harass them as they arrive and leave their workplace. It is becoming really dangerous and you have to worry that it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt... It also means that young fans, who just want to interact with their heroes, often miss out because players can't stop to take pictures with them without having to engage with the groups."

The statement concluded:

"It's a real frustration for everyone, security staff are in regular dialogue with the players around how to stop the problem. Action will definitely start to be taken if it continues to persist."

Mason Mount has already made his Manchester United debut since joining the club from Chelsea. He played during the recent pre-season friendly against Leeds United that the Red Devils won by a score of 2-0.

Mason Mount's Manchester United debut against Leeds United by the numbers

Mason Mount played only 45 minutes during Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Leeds United. Considering the Englishman came with a lot of hype, fans might wonder how Mount fared during the match in Oslo, Norway.

Mount completed 26 passes, including one key pass. He created one big chance, completed one cross and one long ball. Mount also won four ground duels in his first 45 minutes as a Manchester United player.

The 24-year-old came close to finding the back of the net on one occasion as well. However, his lobbed effort fell on the roof of Leeds' net. Fans can expect the player to only get better with time.