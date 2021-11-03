"Manchester United are so reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo" - Pundit Craig Burley claims Ronaldo is keeping Solskjaer afloat

Football pundit Craig Burley believes Manchester United are overreliant on Cristiano Ronaldo. Burley's comments come on the back of Ronaldo's brace for the Red Devils in their 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

United travelled to Italy on Matchday 4 of their 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side needed a result to keep alive their hopes of qualification for the knockout stage.

However, they fell behind in the 12th minute in Bergamo when Josip Ilicic netted for Atalanta. Ronaldo got United back on level terms in first-half stoppage-time with a neat finish from a Bruno Fernandes pass.

The Red Devils fell behind once again when Duvan Zapata scored 11 minutes into the second half. Atalanta then dug in to keep their lead intact and got to stoppage-time unscathed. But Ronaldo scored again, firing in a volley to give Manchester United a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the game on ESPN FC, Craig Burley said:

"They (Manchester United) are so reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo. His goals have been so important for them. Not just scoring goals in games that are already won, but important goals."

The former Chelsea player added:

"Trust me, Solskjaer, as we know, is hanging by a thread, I think. This guy (Cristiano Ronaldo) is keeping him just above the water-line at the moment."

Burley's comments are noteworthy, as Ronaldo has now scored in all four Champions League games for Manchester United this season. Four of the five goals he has scored have either been equalisers or winners.

Ronaldo netted the winner for The Red Devils at home against both Villarreal and Atalanta. He followed that up with both United equalisers away to Atalanta on Tuesday. United are now top of their group, ahead of Villarreal on goal difference, and two points ahead of third-placed Atalanta.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a brilliant start to his second stint at Manchester United

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United, the club that helped him become the world-class player he has become today, this summer. The Red Devils brought him from Juventus, and he has delivered the goods so far this season.

Ronaldo has registered nine goals and an assist in 11 games across competitions for Manchester United, making a phenomenal start to the season. Five of those strikes have come in four Champions League games, while four have come in seven Premier League matches.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliance, Solskjaer's side have stumbled during the campaign. They went four games without a win in the league, coinciding with Ronaldo's barren streak. However, with Ronaldo firing again, Manchester United seem to have rediscovered their mojo.

