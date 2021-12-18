"Manchester United because of the Ronaldo factor" - Joe Cole picks Red Devils ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal for top 4 finish

Former Chelsea forward Joe Cole believes Cristiano Ronaldo will play an instrumental role in helping Manchester United qualify for a Champions League spot this season.

The Red Devils' games against Brentford and Brighton were postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in both camps. United are not scheduled to play again until December 27, but this date is subject to change depending on the number of active cases.

While this has allowed Arsenal to move into fourth place in the Premier League, Joe Cole believes it's only a matter of time before they're toppled by Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been criticized for their inconsistency and lackluster performances this season. So much so that many pundits and fans alike believe that Manchester United will finish behind Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Joe Cole is of a different opinion. He has stated Cristiano Ronaldo has what it takes to propel Manchester United to a Champions League spot.

When asked about the race for the top four, here's what Cole said:

"If you ask me I think it’s going to be between Manchester United, Tottenham, West Ham and Arsenal. And I’d probably just go with United because of the Ronaldo factor because he’s such a genius and he guarantees you goals. He always turns up."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been exceptional since his return to Manchester United

The Portuguese has been United's best player so far this season. Ronaldo has scored 13 goals, most of which have been match-winners or equalizers.

He scored the winner against Atalanta and Villarreal, which more or less kept Manchester United's hopes alive in the Champions league. Ronaldo's exploits in Europe's elite club competition are well-known, and interestingly, he has scored in every game he has played in the Champions League this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo also scored his seventh league goal of the season in United's 1-0 win against Norwich City on December 11, helping the team bag three wins out of their last five league matches.

Legendary players at 36 years-old:

🇫🇷 Zinedine Zidane was retired

🇧🇷 Kaka was retired

🇧🇷 Ronaldinho had no team

🇪🇸 Andres Iniesta played for Vissel Kobe

🇫🇷 Thierry Henry played for New York Red Bulls

Then there's Cristiano Ronaldo, still at the top of his game 💪❤

Ralf Rangnick's men currently sit in sixth position in the Premier league. Going forward, Manchester United need to be consistent with their performances to land a top four finish. It's safe to say Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring pedigree will be key to Manchester United's progress domestically as well as in Europe.

Edited by Prem Deshpande