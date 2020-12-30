Manchester United’s Amad Diallo yet to decide shirt number ahead of January arrival – Reports

Amad Diallo is yet to decide which shirt number he wants when he arrives at Manchester United in January, according to reports. The teenager signed for the Red Devils in the summer from Atalanta, but his arrival at Old Trafford was delayed due to work permit issues.

The teenager could cost Manchester United around £38m in total and is expected to join the Under 23 team, joining Facundo Pellistri who arrived at the club in the summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously revealed the Uruguayan was inducted into the Under 23 team to help him settle down.

We felt Facundo would benefit. He started training with the first-team – he did well but we couldn’t give him game-time so we thought we’d give him a run of games in the [Under] 23s and he’s benefited from that," said the Manchester United manager.

Solskjaer had also hinted Manchester United could take the same approach with the Atalanta youngster:

With Amad, hopefully we can get him in and we’ll see how the squad looks and how he looks and how he settles as soon as possible. They’re both talented players that we believe will have a long career here. It’s important we find the right time.

The excitement of his impending arrival is building by the day but Diallo is apparently yet to decide on his preferred shirt number at Old Trafford.

Diallo has two Manchester United shirt numbers to choose from

Diallo is taking English lessons ahead of his arrival at Old Trafford but is yet to decide on the number he wants on his shirt at Manchester United. His options are currently limited to 19 or 79.

The No. 19 is the more significant between the two. It was last donned by Marcus Rashford, and previously worn by the likes of Danny Welbeck and Gerard Pique. Dwight Yorke graced the No. 19 during Manchester United’s treble-winning season in 1999. Nicky Butt also wore the shirt in the nascent stages of his career.

Diallo, as such, has the option to join a fantastic group of players if he decides on the No. 19. However, the youngster could also opt to carve a legacy of his own by donning the No. 79 shirt, which has never been seen at Manchester United.

Amad Diallo tells us he can’t wait to get started with Manchester United 🔥🔴 pic.twitter.com/h5N7x4OMTb — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 30, 2020

The teenager arrives at Old Trafford with quite a reputation and is certainly destined for big things in the Manchester United shirt, regardless of the number he finally decides on.