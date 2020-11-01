Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes dismisses Jamie Carragher claims about partnership with Paul Pogba

Bruno Fernandes has dismissed claims that he cannot play with Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

The Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford at the end of the January transfer window this year and kick-started a magnificent change of fortune for the Premier League giants. With Pogba missing due to injury at that time, Fernandes took over the creative mantle and had fans drooling over him immediately.

After the initiation of the project restart, Fernandes partnered with the Frenchman and powered Manchester United to third place in the 2019-20 Premier League table by the end of the season. The Red Devils also reached the semifinals of the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League but ended up losing them both.

However, Manchester United’s slow start to the new Premier League season has raised questions about the team, with many suggesting that Pogba and Fernandes cannot play together. Jamie Carragher even stated that the two of them would never achieve success together.

Now, the Portuguese has responded to those claims.

Bruno Fernandes believes he and Paul Pogba can achieve great things together at Manchester United

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bruno Fernandes shrugged off Carragher’s claims as he shed light on his relationship with Pogba at Manchester United. He also revealed that their ability to speak a common language helped them communicate better.

"We have a good relationship, of course. We both speak Italian so most of the time we speak Italian. I have a good relationship with him on and off the pitch," Fernandes said.

The Portuguese also spoke of Pogba’s jovial nature and stated that he relished being in the same team as the World Cup winner. He said:

"He’s a funny guy, he always wants to joke. I know him from Italy already but now I have the chance to be in a team with a World Cup winner."

Fernandes believes that the two of them can learn a lot from each other and remained hopeful of achieving success together at Manchester United.

"It’s always a pleasure being in a team with him because I can learn a lot from him, and he can learn a lot from me. Together we can do great things," the 26-year-old added.

Pogba and Fernandes started together for Manchester United in their first three Premier League games this season, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to use Donny van de Beek from the bench.

However, since then, the Norwegian has only picked one of the two in his starting XI. Fernandes has started in all the Premier League games so far, while Pogba has had to come off the bench in the club's last two encounters.

With the Frenchman nearing full fitness, Solskjaer could be tempted to install both of his trump cards together in his team in the coming days.