Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes says Cristiano Ronaldo always has his eye on Red Devils

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that his countryman and former United star Cristiano Ronaldo regularly asks him about the latest developments at the Old Trafford club.

Ronaldo left Manchester United 11 years ago to join Real Madrid in a then world record deal worth around £80m.

Like Ronaldo, Fernandes too joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon, and according to the Daily Mail, the midfielder has said that he speaks regularly with Ronaldo about happenings at Old Trafford.

When asked whether he asked Ronaldo for advice before his move from Lisbon to Manchester United, Fernandes told the club's official website: "I spoke with him after, not before. I said before - Manchester, for me, was the dream team.

"I always wanted to play for this team and it doesn't matter who can talk about it – bad or good, I will come.

"It was my dream to play in the Premier League, and I had the choice to come to Manchester United and it was two dreams in one. It was perfect," Fernandes said.

Bruno Fernandes inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United

Fernandes said that Ronaldo has always spoken in glowing terms about Manchester United, and that he would ask about how everything was in Manchester.

"Of course, I spoke with Cristiano after and he spoke very well about the club. I spoke with him some days ago, again.

"Every time I speak with him, he asks me how Manchester is and if everything is okay. Everyone knows he spent a lot of time in Manchester and he has consideration for the club. He likes the club, I think he won his first Ballon d'Or here, so it's a club who've marked him, for sure.'

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Manchester United, and scored 118 goals, while also providing 69 assists in 292 matches for the Red Devils. He also won the Ballon D'Or in 2008, after inspiring Manchester United to their third Champions League title, while also winning three consecutive Premier League titles between 2007 and 2009.

Ronaldo also one FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup and two League Cups, while he was at Manchester United.