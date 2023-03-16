Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes sends a heartfelt message to former teammate Paul Pogba on his birthday

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes has sent a heartfelt message to his former midfield partner Paul Pogba on the Frenchman's birthday. Pogba, currently of Juventus, turns 30 on Wednesday, March 15.

Fernandes and Pogba shared the pitch for 78 matches during their time at United. They jointly participated in 11 goals during their career.

Pogba left United to join Juventus for the second time in his career last summer. The Frenchman, however, has struggled with injuries and has made two appearances this season, amassing a total game time of 35 minutes.

Fernandes, however, left a nice message for Pogba on his Instagram story as the Portuguese superstar wrote:

“Many many happy returns of the day brother. I miss playing alongside you."

Pogba made 233 appearances for Manchester United across two spells. He scored 39 goals and provided 53 assists.

Manchester United will not appeal against Casemiro's suspension

Casemiro picked up a red card during Manchester United's goalless home draw against Southampton. The Brazilian has now picked up two straight red cards this season and is suspended for four matches as a result.

United have confirmed that they won't be appealing for the player's suspension to be reduced.

Erik ten Hag, however, pointed out that the referees have been inconsistent in the Premier League. The Dutch manager opined after the Southampton clash (via United's official website):

"It is inconsistent, The referees are coming at the start of the season with a policy: we are the Premier League, we want intensity and Casemiro, across European games, over 500, he never had a red card but now, twice. He plays tough but he’s fair."

Ten Hag added:

"Same as against Crystal Palace, so it’s very debatable. When you freeze it [Sunday’s challenge], it looks bad. Everyone who knows something about football, knows what is bad, what is fair and Casemiro is a fair player. Tough, but fair, and it shows over 500 games in big leagues and he was never sent off. He’s disappointed."

Manchester United will return to action on March 16 as they take on Real Betis in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16. The Red Devils won the first leg by a scoreline of 4-1 at Old Trafford.

