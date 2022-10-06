Manchester United's Christian Eriksen and others suffer fresh blow as Denmark FA ban WAGs from 2022 FIFA World Cup

According to reports, Manchester United star Christian Eriksen and other Danish stars will have to travel to Qatar without their wives and girlfriends (WAGs).

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to start on November 20. It will be a month-long affair. However, players from the team, including Manchester United's Christian Eriksen, Barcelona's Andreas Christensen, and more will have to spend a month without their WAGs.

The decision, however, is not based on enhancing sporting performances. Rather, the reason behind the Danish Football Union's (DBU) decision is to not give host nation Qatar any extra profit through travel and accommodation expenses.

Here's what DBU spokesperson Jakob Hoyer told the Copenhagen Daily (via The Sun):

"The DBU and the DBU's board of directors have decided to minimize travel to Qatar in connection with the World Cup. We don't want to contribute to making a profit for Qatar. Therefore we have slowed down our travel activities as much as possible.

He added:

"At previous tournaments, the players' wives and girlfriends have traveled with the board. But we have canceled those trips to this tournament."

Despite the cause, players might have a very hard time in Qatar without their partners.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane called out Christian Eriksen for his sloppy performance against Manchester City

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen.

Christian Eriksen has been an absolute gem for Manchester United since joining the club in the summer. In nine games, the Danish star has provided three assists in all competitions for the Red Devils.

However, he was not at his brilliant best at the Etihad Stadium on 2 October as Erik ten Hag's side were battered across the pitch to a 6-3 defeat.

United legend Roy Keane was skeptical of Christian Eriksen and his midfield partner Scott McTominay's performance during the game, as he said on Sky Sports (via dailystar.co.uk):

"Maybe lack of belief, we gave them plaudits at the beginning of the match, there were question marks over the City players missing but it’s been easy for them. As poor as Man United have been, their passing has been sloppy, there are gaps everywhere, McTominay and Eriksen have been pulled everywhere."

Keane added:

"It could get a lot worse. The manager, what do you do now? Do you just sit in and take your medicine or do you have a go? You’re Man United, you can’t get too embarrassed. I can’t believe how bad Manchester United have been.

"I know the signs over the last four games have been positive. We said about counter-attack, it’s not counter-attacking now. It’s about pride, personality. They’ve not shown it."

